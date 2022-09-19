Complaint against TN BJP IT head for ‘maligning’ Rahul Gandhi’s image

A cybercrime complaint was filed against Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT head CTR Nirmal Kumar for maligning the image of Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi in a viral tweet.

A member of the Indian National Congress, Aditya Goswami, tweeted an image of a digital cybercrime complaint on Sunday calling Nirmal Kumar “Neech” (lowly). He filed a complaint under the category of ‘Publishing or Transmitting Sexually Obscene material in electronic form.’

A complaint has been filed against this ‘Neech’ CTR Nirmal Kumar for maligning the image of Shri @RahulGandhi and his niece. https://t.co/q33rG5drFe pic.twitter.com/N6qwZJRfJM — Aditya Goswami (@AdityaGoswami_) September 18, 2022

The complaint read, “It is mentioned that the person mentioned above who identifies himself as and is also heading the IT cell of Tamil Nadu BJP posted an image of Congress MP Shri Rahul Gandhi along with his niece Miraya Vadra who is a juvenile and wrote a caption that Rahul Gandhi is going on a yatra and flirting with girls.”

Goswami complained that this act not only assassinates the character of Rahul Gandhi but also his niece, who is a minor.

On Sunday, Nirmal Kumar tweeted an image of Rahul Gandhi with his niece Miraya Vadra with a caption in Tamil. He later translated his caption, saying, “#Pappu seems to be happy applying henna and play with kids, worried about that 10 persons who is going yatra with #pappu thinking him as a serious material.”

Meanwhile, Alt News fact checker Mohammed Zubair tweeted about the matter and said that the BJP leader shared an old and affectionate picture of Rahul Gandhi with his niece Miraya Vadra with a claim that he’s flirting with young children.

The BJP leader soon went into defence and tried to explain what he meant by his tweet. Tagging Zubair, he blamed the latter for spreading ‘fake news’. Nirmal Kumar later deleted the tweet.