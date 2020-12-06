Complaint filed after morphed picture of Charminar painted with saffron went viral

Hyderabad: A complaint has been filed against a person for posting a morphed picture of Charminar painted with saffron.

According to the report published in New Indian Express, a person by the name Sumit V posted the picture after seeing the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

After the picture went viral on social media, Sayed Shadab Ali approached to Hyderabad Police and lodged a complaint.

In the complaint Ali mentioned that the picture hurt the sentiment of section of society,

After receiving the complaint, the police asked the cybercrime branch to look into the issue.

It may be mentioned that in the election, BJP has bagged 48 wards and the AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi secured 44.

The ruling TRS emerged as the single largest party winning 55 wards. However, it failed to get a clear majority.

