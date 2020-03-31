Complaint filed after posters link transgenders with COVID-19

Hyderabad: Chandramukhi, a transgender activist, on Monday filed a police complaint after misleading posters surfaced in the city inappropriately connecting the transgenders with COVID-19.

The posters advised people to stay away from the community.

“On March 15, there were posters posted in areas of Ameerpet, Banjara Hills Road no.12, Madhapur and Masab Tank area. These posters stated that `transgenders are infected with coronavirus in India, so do not let them talk. If any transgender approach any shops, one must dial 100,”’ Chandramukhi said.

“Finally, I have filed a complaint at Banjara Hills Police Station,” she added.

Source: ANI

