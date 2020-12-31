Complaint filed against 32 untraceable NRIs returned from UK

Gurugram, Dec 31 : The district health department filed a complaint on Wednesday against 32 untraceable NRIs who have recently returned from the United Kingdom (UK), the police said on Thursday.

According to the health officials, the health department does not have their information about these returnees and handed over the case to the police for further investigation on Wednesday.

The officials have also confirmed that these 32 NRIs were not tested for the new Covid-19 strain.

Passengers from the UK need to be mandatorily screened upon landing in India as a new Covid-19 strain has emerged in the country.

According to a data shared by the health department, around 714 NRIs from Britain have arrived in Gurugram

Since November 24, of these 714, 367 people have been tested for Covid-19 after December 8. The remaining 315 have moved to other countries, states or districts while 32 are still missing, according to health officials.

“A total of 32 NRIs, are untraceable because of their incomplete address or incorrect mobile number. The list of these missing passengers has been shared with the Gurugram police for further investigation,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav.

He also informed that out of 367 the symptoms of new strain of corona have been found in a patient. Samples of the infected patient and family have also been sent for testing.

Meanwhile, the district on Thursday reported 61 Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 56,791, while the death toll has touched 343.

The figures of Covid active patients stood at 939. As many as 97 patients have been discharged after recoveries on Thursday.

