Complaint filed against Aamir Khan for violating COVID-19 norms

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan resumed the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Delhi last month post lockdown. After shooting for almost a month in Delhi, at a hotel near New Delhi airport, Aamir Khan moved to Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

But the shoot schedule in Uttar Pradesh stirred a controversy as the local BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has reportedly filed a police complaint against Aamir Khan for violating COVID-19 rules.

According to reports, several fans gathered for a glimpse of Aamir Khan after the news of his presence in Greater Noida started circulating.

The ‘Dangal’ star was reportedly seen posing for photographs with his fans. Both the fans and the actor were seen without protective masks.

Gurjar has demanded that a case be registered under the Epidemic Act, reports said.

Recently, Aamir Khan sustained a rib injury while shooting for the film. However, he did not stall the shooting of his film. “The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shooting by popping some pain killers,” a source revealed.

Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer ‘Forrest Gump’ and is scheduled for release in 2021. The film was earlier scheduled for a December release, but shooting came to a halt, thanks to the lockdown. The film’s team is now focussing on completing the shoot. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen playing the lead actress of the film alongside Aamir Khan.

While Kareena has completed the shoot and returned to Mumbai, Aamir has been shooting at different locations in Delhi before moving to Greater Noida. Kareena completed the shoot earlier this month. She took to social media to announce that she has wrapped the shoot of the film. She also shared a candid photo from the film’s set with Aamir Khan.