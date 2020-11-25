Complaint filed against Azad Reporter for ‘false’ reporting on Osman Nagar

Hyderabad: A city-based NGO Mass Foundation on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Abu Aimal, popularly known as Azad Reporter, for false reporting and misguiding the public.

The NGO alleged that the reporter wrongly credited other people for clearing floodwater from Osman Nagar. The NGO said it was their volunteers who have worked in the area to clear flood water and help locals.

The complaint has been lodged by the Mohammed Mazher Ahmed of Mass Foundation at Balapur police station.

The complainant is seeking stem action against Abu Aimal for false reporting and misguiding the public and discouraging the real relief workers who have taken up flood relief initiatives in Osman Nagar.

Osman Nagar is one of the worst flood-affected areas in the city and has been inundated for over 70 days after Hyderabad witnessed heavy rain.

Further, the complainant had stated that volunteers and several teams of Mass foundation were present 24 by 7 in the flood-affected works of Osman Nagar. He said that the reporter in his recent report gave credit to people who did not work. This is incorrect and far away from the real facts, the complainant alleged.

“We have sufficient proofs to prove that the reporter’s coverage on Osman Nagar is fictitious and false. We are seeking legal action against Azad Reporter,” he said.