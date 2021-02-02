Complaint filed against newly-elected BJP corporator for filing false affidavit in GHMC polls

Hyderabad: A complaint was filed against the newly elected corporator D. Venkatesh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jubilee Hills for allegedly filing a false affidavit with the State Election Commission in the recently held GHMC polls.

Alleging cheating and suppression of facts, the TRS candidate Jubilee Hills Kajang Suryanarayana filed a petition in court seeking the declaration of Venkatesh as a winner in December 1 poll illegal, null and void under section 21 B of the GHMC Act for having more than two children. He said that Venkatesh should not be allowed to take an oath as a GHMC corporator.

The complaint was filed by Kajang Suryanarayana, TRS candidate from Jubilee Hills against BJP’s Venkatesh.

All the newly-elected corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will take oath on February 11, after which the civic body will get its new mayor and deputy mayor.

In a press statement Suryanarayana alleged, “Venkatesh also committed an offence by forging the birth certificate of his fourth daughter. The police must file a criminal case against him.”

The GHMC law Under Sec. 19(3) read with sections 156(2) and 184(2) of Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, says a person having more than two children shall be disqualified for contesting the election as a member.

In a similar instance, another TRS candidate IK Pallavi who lost against AIMIM’s Shaheen Begum from Erragadda ward, accused the latter of cheating and alleged that the newly corporator-elect has three children.

In another such instance, on January 14, J Ravindra, AIMIM candidate who lost the election against BJP’s Rakesh Jaiswal from Jambagh ward, filed a complaint with Abids police.

The MIM candidate had alleged that in the recently held GHMC polls-2020, Rakesh Jaiswal had suppressed and concealed real facts and submitted a “false Affidavit on oath”, before the Returning Officer, Ward-77 at Abids, that he has two kids whereas, in reality, he has three kids, which makes non-eligible to contest the GHMC Elections as per the laws.

Based on the complaint, the Abids police on January 27 registered a case against Jaiswal under IPC section 199 (False statement made in declaration which is by law receiva­ble as evidence).