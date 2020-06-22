Complaint filed against rumoured girlfriend of Sushant Singh

By Sameer Updated: June 22, 2020, 11:24 am IST
girlfriend of Sushant Singh
Courtesy "twitter/Tweet2Rhea"

Mumbai: A criminal complaint has been filed against the rumoured girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty.

Complaint against rumoured girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput

As per the report, Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur accused Rhea of financial and mental exploitation of the late actor.

The petition that has been filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar will be heard on 24th June.

Rhea Chakraborty recorded statement

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had gone to the Bandra police station to record her statement in connection with the suicide of the actor.

Giving the details on why she left the actor abruptly, Rhea said that Sushant himself had asked her to leave.

The actress who understood the actor’s situation left him without asking any question as she thought that giving space will be the right decision.

Actor committed suicide at his apartment

Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

His father K K Singh told the police that he and other family members didn’t know the reason behind Rajput’s depression.

Categories
BollywoodNewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close