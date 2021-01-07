Complaint filed against Sonu Sood in Mumbai

Mumbai: A complaint has been filed against actor Sonu Sood and his wife Sonali Sood by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly transforming a residential building in Juhu into a hotel without the required permissions.

The written complaint was filed on January 4 under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning (MRTP) Act at Juhu Police Station in Mumbai.

Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood (in file photo) for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel without BMC's permission. pic.twitter.com/49FU1Y3iGJ — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

Reportedly, Sonu Sood had converted the six-storeyed building into hotel for quarantine facilities for medical professionals at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown last year.

Complaint against Sonu Sood

The complaint read: “It has been found that Sonu Sood has instituted/commenced/undertaken/carried out development or changed the user of land. Unauthorised addition/alterations beyond the approved plan and unauthorised change of user from residential to residential hotel building without taking technical sanction from competent authority.”

Breaking – @mybmc lodges complaint against actor Sonu Sood. According to complaint lodged at Juhu Police station, it is alleged that the hotel was started illegally by the actor. As per BMC Sonu Sood converted residential space into commercial to build his hotel in Juhu @ABPNews pic.twitter.com/d6XtVse97e — Ganesh Thakur (@7_ganesh) January 7, 2021

According to the BMC, Sonu was first served a notice on October 27, 2020, and the deadline to respond to that ended on November 26, 2020. The civic body official also said that even though Sonu was given a month to respond, he did not reply to the notice.

BJP leader Ram Kadam reacted to the complaint and said the BMC and state government is targeting Sonu just like actor Kangana Ranaut. Taking to the Twitter, Kadam wrote, “During the coronavirus crisis, Sonu Sood helped poor labourers go to their villages with his own money. However, this was the work of MVA Maharashtra government. They did not like this. Is this why they are acting out against Sonu Sood after Kangana Ranaut?”

He futher added, “How many people’s voices are you going to suppress?”

Another vendetta politics by #ShivSena? This complaint against social worker and actor @SonuSood seems politically motivated. We saw how this #MaharashtraGovt attacked and targetted @KanganaRanaut. Shiv Sena was always against #SonuSood's humanitarian work. — Ram Kadam – राम कदम (@ramkadam) January 7, 2021

Sonu Sood has been receiving huge applaud for his selfless service for the migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown. He has been helping all those who require help, from students to farmers, during this hard time.

To honour him for his work, Sonu Sood has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).