Complaint filed against Waris Pathan over controversial remark

Pune: Parimal Deshpande, a BJP worker from Pune on Thursday filed a written complaint at Deccan Police Station against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan.

Pathan’s remark

He has filed the plaint over Pathan’s remark “15 crore hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena”.

#WATCH AIMIM leader Waris Pathan: …They tell us that we've kept our women in the front – only the lionesses have come out&you're already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. 15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena.(15.2) pic.twitter.com/KO8kqHm6Kg — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Waris Pathan was on Wednesday said, “The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores.”

Pathan refuses to apologise over his controversial remark

Waris Pathan, former MLA who had made controversial remark refused to tender any apology and said, “My statement is being misconstrued and twisted. I am not apologizing. It is BJP which is trying to segregate Indians”.