Abdullah FahadPublished: 28th October 2020 5:22 pm IST
Complaint lodged in Jalandhar against viral video showing Lord Ram's effigy being burned

Jalandhar: Investigations have begun after a complaint was received about a viral video that allegedly shows Lord Ram’s effigy being burned in Jalandhar, police said on Wednesday.

According to Mukesh Kumar, Sub-Inspector of Police, the complaint regarding the viral video was filed by one advocate Ashok Sarin at the Jalandhar Police station.

“We received a complaint from Advocate Ashok Sarin against a viral video of Lord Ram’s effigy being burned.

We have lodged a complaint at Jalandhar police station in this regard,” Kumar told reporters here.

He added that the authorities will take further action based on the findings of the investigation.

Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI

