By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 9th July 2021 10:22 am IST
Complaint of cheating against Salman Khan, sister Alvira, six others
Bollywood Star Salman Khan (Source: Instagram)

Chandigarh: Actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira and six others have been summoned by the Chandigarh police, after a local businessman filed a complaint of cheating.

According to Arun Gupta, he had opened a store under the name of Being Human Jewelry in 2018 and had spent Rs 2- 3 crore on it.

However, neither promotion commitments were fulfilled nor were the goods delivered to his store.

Those who have been called for inquiry on July 13 to verify the complain include Being Human Foundation CEO and officials of Style Qutient (licensee of Being Human Jewelry), according to Zee News.

The complaint also said that the office, which was used for collection of goods, was shut from February 2020.

Gupta also said that he was assured that Salman Khan will come for inauguration of the store but instead his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma turned up.

Gupta has requested to file an FIR.

