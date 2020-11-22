Complaints against Congress workers for violating COVID-19 norms in MP

Syed AzamPublished: 22nd November 2020 10:14 am IST
Gwalior: Complaints have been registered against Congress workers on Saturday for flouting COVID-19 mandated norms during an event that took place on Friday.

“Complaints were registered against workers in four districts for violation of all social and medical COVID-19 related norms mandated by the state such as not practicing social distancing and not wearing masks,” said Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi.

“Complaints were registered based on photographs and videos circulated,” he added.

An effigy burning programme was organised by the Congress workers on Friday where party workers were seen standing in groups without masks.

