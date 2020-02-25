Complaints filed against Kapil Mishra for inciting violence

A+ A-

New Delhi: Two complaints have been filed against Kapil Mishra, BJP leader for inciting mobs in Sunday and Mondays violence.

One complaint filed by AAP Corporator Reshma Nadeem and second by Haseeb ul Hasan.

The written complaints filed with police say that during protest Mishra incited people by his inflammatory speeches which led to the chaos. However, as of now no action has been yet taken against Mishra.

On the other hand, a special branch report of the Delhi Police says that rioters at Chandbagh Mazaar, who opened fire on the police and indulged in violence were linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI).

A name of the senior office member of the PFI, resident of Shaheen Bagh has also been mentioned.

Several cases have earlier been registered against key officials of the PFI in a series of violent incidents in Uttar Pradesh.