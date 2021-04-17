FInish division of Intermediate Board employees in 3 months: TS HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court issued a directive to the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to complete the task of dividing staff within three months.

The HC issued an instruction to prepare a seniority list of the board employees as on June 2, 2014. The court expressed its displeasure that the process of the employees’ division has not been completed even after the lapse of seven years.

A division bench comprising M S Ramchander Rao and Justice Vinod Kumar directed officials of both the states to prepare guidelines within two months by mutual agreement and they must complete the employees’ division within three months

Three employees of the AP Board of Intermediate had submitted a writ petition in the HC stating that the division of the BIE has not done in keeping with the AP reorganization Act.