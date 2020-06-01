Complete housing for poor by Dasara: Talasani

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav today instructed officials concerned to complete the flagship 2 BHK houses for poor by Dasara festival.

He held a high level review meeting with officials on two bed room housing facility in the city. We are spending Rs 105.46 cr to complete 1258 units in the Sanath Nagar segment.

The TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is offering houses free of cost for poor for self respect. In my Sanath Nagar segment more houses are being offered the minister claimed.

Srinivas Yadav instructed them to complete all one lakh houses by October. The government has taken up it as the prestigious project he said.

The minister said that the works of facilities be completed as per schedule. Remove any obstacles by issuing notices to property owners if come in the way of houses he said.

