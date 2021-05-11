Complete lockdown in Telangana likely after Eid; cabinet meet to confirm

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to go into a complete lockdown to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases after Eid, from May 14, sources said. The lockdown will be in place at least until May 25.

The cabinet meeting that will be held at 2 pm today will make a final decision on imposing the lockdown, a statement from the chief minister’s office said on Monday.

The Telangana government has already imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in view of surge in COVID-19 cases on April 20, which has been extended several times. The night curfew restrictions will remain until May 15, as per recent GO.

Besides, the government has also prohibited gatherings of more than 100 persons at marriages and other functions, while the number has been restricted to 20 for funerals.

The state, thus, is likely to follow suit of several other states including neighbouring Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala to impose a strict lockdown. As India reels under a calamitous second wave of the COVID-19 infections, more than two thirds of its states have extended lockdowns. Others too are in different kinds of restrictions.

However, on several instances, government officials denied the imposition of lockdown.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the Telangana state government was not in favour of any such measures as they were unlikely to serve the purpose. “We have to think about the livelihoods of people and other issues. The situation is totally under control and the State Cabinet will take a call on lockdown if the need arises,” he said, in a press conference here.

He also clarified that there is neither shortage of oxygen or other medical aid, like Remdesivir injections.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao too said that a lockdown will bring life to a standstill and will completely collapse the financial system. “There is no use of imposing lockdown. 25 to 30 lakh workers from other states are working here. We have seen how their lives were adversely impacted by the lockdown during the first wave,” he said, last week.

Low testing continues in Telangana as the state reported 4,826 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to over half a million. The death toll stood at 2,771 with 35 more casualties.