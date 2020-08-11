Complete Mission Bhagiratha works in Chevella, Vikarabad by Aug end : Sabitha

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy today said that Mission Bhagiratha program a brainchild of Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has to be completed as planned in the state.



Complete the works of water under Mission Bhagiratha program in Vikarabad and Chevella districts by this month end, the minister instructed.



She held a review meeting on Mission Bhagiratha program with MPs, MLAs, MLCs and officials. The minister said that the works of Mission Bhagiratha program in Chevella and Vikarabad districts. This program aims at offering potable waters to villages that were denied so far.



The Chief Minister is committed to help the women and poor in villages and introduced several schemes of welfare, Sabitha said. KCR has released funds for purified waters in the villages through this program she said. Any delay in the completion of the works will not be tolerated she warned.

The villages, towns and districts have to get potable waters on time she added.