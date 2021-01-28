Complete pending hospital buildings’ works on war footing: TS Health Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender instructed the officials to complete all the pending hospital works across the state on war footing. The Minister called a meeting of the top health officials to review the progress of the under-construction government hospitals across the state.

The Minister expressed his concern for the delay in the construction work and sought an explanation from the officials and gave instructions to fast track these works. He ordered them to ensure state-of-the-art facilities in all these hospitals especially the oxygen pipelines, fire safety, lift, transformers, etc. which have to be included in the tenders. The Minister also ordered the officials to submit him a detailed report about the pending bills of medical equipment, medicines, and construction work. He emphasized that the Telangana State is committed to providing medical facilities to the people of Telangana state. The State government is taking all necessary steps to provide free medical facilities to the poor people of the state. The Minister urged the government officials to play a responsible role in implement the schemes launched by the state government. The meeting was attended by DME Ramesh Reddy, TSMEDC Chandrashekar Reddy, and others.