Complex life-changing Joint surgeries performed by experts

Hyderabad: In a significant development, a team of Orthopaedic experts at Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdi-ka-pul by Dr Venkata Ramana Vemuri performed a series of complex joint surgeries in order to restore normalcy to the lives of patients suffering from chronic joint diseases.

Addressing the media, Dr K Ravindranath, Chairman, Gleneagles Global Hospital said,” Treating complex cases is not an exception but the norm at Gleneagles Global Hospitals. Our team of experts across discipline have always endeavoured in raising the bar with a sharp focus on restoring and giving the patients a second shot at their life. The successful treatment of these cases reinforces our belief of providing quality healthcare to the needy and be the best in what we do.”

Explaining the cases, Dr Venkata Ramana Vemuri, Consultant Orthopaedic & Spine Surgeon at Gleneagles Global Hospital said, “Most of the cases were challenging as there were complex joint damages and needed immediate surgeries.”

He further added, “We performed total elbow replacement on a 53-year-old patient from Sudan who came to us with a complaint of not being able to use her left upper limb; she is now completely relieved of her pain. The other patient was a 63-year-old lady suffering from post-polio residual paralysis of the lower limbs. We performed a constrained total knee replacement on her and she is now able to walk without a calliper.

The third case was a hip replacement surgery on a 75-year-old elderly patient who had undergone 2 surgeries in the past which didn’t lead to a positive result. The complexity of this case was that there was no ball in his hip joint and we found 4 broken screws within him at the site. He was able to walk freely without any complications right on the next day of the surgery.”

