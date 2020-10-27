Complications seen post-COVID recovery; experts advise caution

Hyderabad: Even after recovering, as many fifteen to twenty per cent of COVID-19 patients in the state are returning to hospitals with complaints of lung fibrosis, clotting in blood vessels, low functioning of kidney and heart and paralytic attack, authorities noted.

Many of them are returning to the state-run Gandhi Hospital, a specialized COVID-19 hospital, with symptoms of breathlessness, pain below the knees, fatigue, low-grade fever and obstruction in the throat. There are no known reasons for these symptoms.

A lot of advanced post-COVID-19 complications are seen, the hospital authorities say. As many who have been in home and institutional treatment believe that they can avoid going to hospitals. But post-COVID, one requires regular evaluation of the heart, lungs, kidneys and brain. Besides, oxygen levels in the body will be low due to the post-viral syndrome and that leads to compromised functioning of the body. Those suffering from co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, kidney problems and other organ functional issues are further compromised.

Dr. Sai Praveen Haranath, a senior consultant pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist, quotes to Deccan Chronicle, “Lung fibrosis or scarring of lungs is also noted in influenza and other viral infections. It requires a proper treatment regime of six months. With so many people getting infected with COVID-19, post-COVID numbers are also high.”

With limited research on post-Covid-19 symptoms and trial and error basis of treatment, experts state that they are relying on steroids for treatment. It requires monitoring as there are side-effects. They also advised that quick diagnosis could help a big deal in the treatment of these secondary complications post-recovery.