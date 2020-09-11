Comprehensive survey will put an end to all problems, CM KCR

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of the state K Chandrasekhar Rao today said that the commission of a comprehensive land survey would alone put an end to all kinds of existing land related disputes in Telangana.

He also said that the land survey was the only solution to the 99 percent of the land disputes. He made these remarks while taking part in a debate on the proposed Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks bill 2020 in the state Assembly after introducing it in the house.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR said that the land policy followed by the erstwhile governments was not practical and added that the erstwhile rulers used to allot land pattas without showing them the land physical lands creating a lot of problems. He alleged that the erstwhile rulers had also created problems by not showing boundaries to the land patta holders.

He said that it would become criminal negligence if the rulers continued to ignore the problems. Blaming the erstwhile rulers for all kinds of problems being faced by the state, KCR said that they were trying to solve all the problems one by one. He said that all the mistakes and the defects in the existing revenue laws would be put to an end with the proposed revenue bill.