Comprehensive transportation plan to be developed for Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 2 : A comprehensive traffic and transportation plan will be prepared to make Hyderabad a mega global city.

A team of senior officials of Telangana will make recommendations to the state government in this regard, after inspecting the proposed Phase II of Hyderabad Metro, the Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS) corridors, the Outer Ring Road, the Musi River project and other important traffic corridors.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday said a comprehensive traffic and transportation plan will be developed for the city in tune with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision for making Hyderabad a mega global city. The panel will make recommendations so that prioritisation of corridors can be decided.

The team will comprise the Principal Secretaries of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Roads and Buildings, Information Technology and Commerce, Finance and Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) MD.

The decision was taken at the board meeting of the HMRL and Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML), presided over by the Chief Secretary who is also Chairman of the two bodies.

The meeting reviewed the Metro Rail operations after the reopening, the precautions, safety and sanitisation measures taken to ensure physical distancing, wearing of masks by passengers etc.

A detailed presentation on Metro Rail operations, its expansion plans and EBRTS project was made.

While discussing Metro Rail Phase II and the 18 km EBRTS project from KPHB Metro station to the Financial District, Somesh Kumar suggested that a team inspect the corridors and develop a comprehensive plan.

The HMRL Board approved appointment of AECOM India Pvt Ltd and AECOM Singapore Pte. Ltd as the independent engineer for reviewing and monitoring the Metro Rail operations for the next five years with a contract value of Rs 6.94 crore.

