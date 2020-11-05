Computer operator nabbed for stealing gold worth Rs 1 cr

Bengaluru, Nov 5 : The Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested a computer operator working in city’s famous Navaratan Jewellers for allegedly defrauding gold worth Rs 1 crore from the showroom.

According to the police, the arrested is identified as Lambodhar Jaiswal (22), hailing from Inkerband in Nuapada, Odisha.

Speaking to the reporters, Deputy Police Commissioner (Central Division) M. N. Anuchet said that the accused had been working in Navaratan Jewellers for the last six years.

He added that after pocketing more than one and half kilogram of gold, worth Rs 1 crore, he escaped to his hometown Inkerband in Nuapada, Odisha. “We arrested him from his home and brought him here for further interrogation,” he added.

The DCP said that he had joined as a helper six years ago in the same showroom and gradually he became a computer operator.

“Over the years, due to his hard work and being a quick learner he gained experience as well as trust of owners in a very short span. As soon as the owners opted to go for computerisation, they only opted him as their man to be in-charge of their computer operations,” a senior official said.

The officer further added that Jaiswal identified a loophole in the new computer system as it was used to allow the operator to edit the weight of the jewellery. Using this loophole to his advantage, he started collecting very tiny quantities of gold and accumulated gold worth Rs 1 crore over a period of few months.

The police said that the owners came to know only when the thorough auditing was carried out and realised they have been cheated by their trusted employee and by then he had left for his hometown with the gold.

