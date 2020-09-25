Condition of Delhi Dy CM Sisodia better now: Official

By MansoorUpdated: 25th September 2020 5:08 pm IST

New Delhi: The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is battling a double infection of COVID-19 and dengue, is better now, an official from his office said on Friday.

Sisodia is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital, Saket, where he was moved on Thursday evening from the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital due to his “falling” blood platelet count and low oxygen level.

He is admitted to the ICU of the private hospital in south Delhi.

His condition is better now,” said an official from the deputy chief minister’s office.

Sisodia had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was under home isolation. He was admitted to LNJP Hospital on Wednesday for treatment, and tested positive for dengue a day later.

He is perhaps the first prominent personality in the city to have been diagnosed with both infections.

Source: PTI

