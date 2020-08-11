Condolence meeting of Munsif Editor Khan Lateef Khan on Aug 12

Hyderabad: Condolence meeting of Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan, Editor-in-Chief of Munsif Daily and Chairman of Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society will be held on from 4 to 5 p.m. on 12th August, Wednesday on Siasat English Facebook.

Demise of Khan Lateef Khan

Khan passed away in Chicago on Friday due to health complications. He was 80-year-old.

He is survived by his wife, four daughters and two sons.

Known for his social commitment and charitable works, Khan, as a Chairman of the Sultan Uloom Education Society, promoted education of children from underprivileged families.

Lost an old friend: Zahid Ali Khan

Expressing condolences on the demise of Khan Lateef Khan, Siasat Editor Mr. Zahid Ali Khan said that Khan Lateef Khan’s death has created a vacuum in Urdu journalism and political world. In a condolence message, Mr. Zahid Ali Khan said that he has lost an old friend.