Confederation of announce state-wide movement against domestic violence

Hyderabad: A confederation of more than 20 women organizations of married women, who are victims of domestic violence, announced a state-wide campaign on ‘Movement Against Domestic Violence on Women’ and urged the government to enforce the law against perpetrators of domestic violence.

Several victims of domestic violence came together on Monday and formed a confederation led by Major Retd Professor Sultana Khan. She appealed to the government to deal with cases of domestic violence strictly.

Heads of All India Samajika Mahagana Sangharshan Samithi, United Forum of SC, ST, BC and all minorities, Mahila Wing Anti-Corruption Committee, NFIW and women writers participated in this conference.

“Several married women coerced by the torture of their in-laws are living like widows, and their children like orphans,” Major Sultana Khan told media.

The confederation also announced to help these victims of domestic violence to reclaim their rights with proper guidance, counselling and legal interventions.