Conference on ‘Women Empowerment, Gender Justice, Role of International Law’

Aligarh: The Law Society, Faculty of Law, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) organised an International Virtual Conference on ‘Women Empowerment, Gender Justice and Role of International Law’ in which experts discussed the role of international laws in women empowerment.

Contributions of women leaders highlighted

Inaugurating the conference, AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor highlighted the contributions of women leaders of nations like New Zealand, Germany, Finland, etc in tackling COVID 19. He said that in these countries the effect of pandemic is very low and women leaders of these nations have tackled this pandemic very much efficiently in comparison to their male counterparts.

He added that in the last 30-40 years women have come a long way in various countries and the results are visible to everyone. But still a lot of work has to be done in order to achieve complete gender justice. He also said that now in contemporary situations, more females are joining the legal field and there are many more female judges and lawyers in high courts and theSupreme Court. This is a positive indication for our country. At last he congratulated Prof. Shakeel Ahmed Samdani and the entire team of the Law Society for successfully organizing the 4th International conference in this pandemic.

Chief Guest of the conference, Ms Wafa Rashid Al Alyani, Director, Students Affairs Department, University of Buraimi, Sultanate of Oman discussed in detail about the laws for promotion of gender justice in Oman. While addressing the participants, she said that it is the need of the hour to work forward for achieving the goal for gender justice.

Women empowerment

Speaking of women empowerment Ms Wafa said that she is very much satisfied with the working condition of women in Oman. 42% of the women in Oman are employed in various sectors and other countries should make a model like Oman for achieving gender justice in the society. She also said that there is a special day dedicated to women in Oman.

Director of the International Conference, Prof. Shakeel Samdani, who is also the Dean, Faculty of Law, AMU while delivering his address highlighted the rights given to women in Islamic Law. He said that the Holy Quran gave the property, remarriage and educational rights to women. Also, Islamic laws stopped various evil practices against women like female infenticide. He also gave the examples of great Islamic scholars like Hazrat Ayesha (RA), Hazrat Khadija (RA) and Hazrat Hafsa and their contributions in developing Islamic Law.

Prof. Samdani also gave a detailed report of various women movements in the 18th and 19th century which led to drastic changes in favour of women. He also explained in detail about the role of international agreements like UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) 1979, Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women (VAGW) in 1993, Declaration and Platform for Action (BPfA), 1995 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015. He also discussed in detail about some regional agreements like Inter-American Convention on the Prevention, Punishment, and Eradication of Violence against Women (1994) and the Istanbul Convention (2011).

At last Prof. Samdani said that more than 3000 participants have registered in this conference from 13 different countries. He congratulated the participants for their support.

Keynote speaker of conference

Keynote Speaker of the Conference, Prof. Namrata Pradhan, Royal University of Bhuta told the participants that now the women are advancing in each and every field and the world is slowly moving towards total gender justice. She explained in detail about the efficient role of women health minister in Bhutan while tackling the COVID 19 pandemic.

Prof. Pradhan also discussed some of the laws relating to women in Bhutan. She shared her practical experiences about her life with the participants that how her mother helped her in becoming a successful woman. She also gave some tips and advice to the female law students.

Guest of Honour, Dr Sadaf Khan, Princess Nora Univeristy, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia said that “Muslim women cover their heads but they do not cover their minds”. She discussed in detail about the various reforms which are being made in Saudi Arabia for women empowerment. She also said that gender justice can only be achieved when there would be efforts from both the sides. At last she congratulated Prof. Shakeel Samdani for giving her the opportunity to speak on this occasion.

Dr Shad Ahmad Khan (Chair, Staff Professional Development, University of Buraimi, Oman) introduced the theme of the conference to the participants. The question answer session was moderated by Mr. Mohammad Nasir, Dept. of Law and the conference was moderated by Mr. Abdullah Samdani, Secretary, Law Society. Ms Ayesha Nasir Alavi and Ms Shalja Singh jointly welcomed the guests and Prof. Mohammad Ashraf, Dept of Law proposed the vote of thanks.