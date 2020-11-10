Confident NDA will form new govt in Bihar: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

Patna, Nov 10 : BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said he was satisfied with the trends of Bihar election results so far and asserted that the NDA will form the next government in the state.

“People of Bihar believe in good governance of the NDA government in Bihar. As per the trends till 2 pm, we are going to form the next government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Tiwari said.

“I am thankful to all my brothers and sisters of Bihar who have extended support to the NDA,” the Bhojpuri actor turned politician said.

“From now on, we will head toward our eventual goal of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ of women, youths, farmers, traders and labourers in the state,” he added.

Tiwari was one of the star campaigners of the BJP in Bihar. He had also come up with a song “Bihar Me E Ba” to make people aware of developmental works done by the Nitish government.

Source: IANS

