Confident of holding fixtures as scheduled, says Premier League

London, Dec 30 : The Premier League has said it has “full confidence” in its Covid-19 protocols and in being able to hold the fixtures as scheduled after Tottenham Hotspur’s home game against Fulham became the third game in the league to be postponed.

Fulham lodged a request with the Premier League Board to rearrange the fixture following a significant rise in positive Covid-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms on Wednesday.

“The Premier League Board has consulted its medical advisors and the decision to postpone the game has been taken as a precaution and with the health of players and staff as the priority. The group will now be re-tested immediately,” the league said in a statement.

“With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its COVID-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled.”

Earlier in December, Aston Villa’s match against Newcastle United became the first to be postponed due to Covid-19 cases within the teams after which Manchester City’s away game at Everton was rescheduled on Monday.

