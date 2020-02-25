Cong appeals for peace, CWC to review situation on Feb 26

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Congress, here on Tuesday, appealed for peace after violent clashes between pro- and anti-citizenship law (CAA) activists claimed 10 lives and left over 150 injured in the national capital in two days.

“We appeal to all to maintain peace and condemn this act of violence in Delhi. Some communal forces, for their political gains, are working to create differences using religion. Every Congress worker will help the government maintain peace, law & order,” said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

He said it (violence) was not appropriate, particularly when US President Donald Trump was visiting the country.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Wednesday to review the situation. It could issue a comprehensive statement after the meeting, said a senior leader.

Urging everybody to rise above politics, Surjewala said the Congress would work with the government for restoring peace.

Meanwhile, clashes that started on Monday continued on Tuesday. The police had to fire in air to control the situation as two groups pelted stones on the police vehicles in northeast Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah met Delhi L-G Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review the situation and initiate steps to bring the situation under control.