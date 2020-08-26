Cong appoints Bihar poll screening committee

By News Desk 1 Published: 27th August 2020 4:06 am IST

New Delhi, Aug 26 : Moving past its internal politics, the Congress is now focussed on the Bihar elections as the All India Congress Committee on Wednesday announced its screening committee for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Avinash Pandey will be its Chairman while Devender Yadav and Qazi Nizamuddin will be its members. There will be three ex-officio members. They are AICC Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, Bihar PCC President Madan Mohan Jha and Bihar’s CLP Leader Sadanand Singh.

The appointments have been made by Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, days after a heated Congress Working Committee meeting where 23 dissenters were allegedly questioned over their letter to Sonia calling for a total revamp of the party.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

