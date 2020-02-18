Cong asks Kamal Nath, Scindia to iron out differences

A+ A-

Bhopal: The Congress leadership is trying to make peace between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and party General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia amid raging war of words between them.

The two leaders are expected to meet this week to resolve differences. They would meet to discuss the modalities to fulfill the promises made to the voters, said Deepak Bawaria, General Secretary and in-charge of MP, here on Monday.

“Nath and Scindia will work on pending issues, and find solutions to concerns and demands of people,” Bawaria said.

Refuting talks of differences between the two, he said all party leaders were working for public welfare and providing good governance.

Nath had snubbed Scindia for repeatedly threatening to hit the street if the promises listed in the manifesto were not delivered. Scindia should go ahead and carry out his threat, Nath said.

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh tried to make the spat light by saying he didn’t have to be a broker between the two as there was no communication gap between them.

State Minister Govind Singh on Sunday criticised Scindia for attacking the government and asked him not to issue public statements on the issue.