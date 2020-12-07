Cong asks party workers not to celebrate Sonia’s b’day on Dec 9

News Desk 1Updated: 8th December 2020 1:55 am IST
Cong asks party workers not to celebrate Sonia's b'day on Dec 9

New Delhi, Dec 7 : The Congress has written to its party leaders and workers in states not to celebrate Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on December 9 and instead provide relief to the people in distress.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal wrote a letter to party office-bearers in the country: “The Congress President has decided not to celebrate her birthday as our farmers are on the streets facing harsh climate and brutal crackdown by the government.”

The Congress has already announced its support to the farmers’ protest and ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by then on December 8.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Nagaur MP to Amit Shah: Will reconsider RLP's alliance with NDA if farm bills not withdrawn
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 8th December 2020 1:55 am IST
Back to top button