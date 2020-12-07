Cong asks party workers not to celebrate Sonia’s b’day on Dec 9

New Delhi, Dec 7 : The Congress has written to its party leaders and workers in states not to celebrate Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on December 9 and instead provide relief to the people in distress.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal wrote a letter to party office-bearers in the country: “The Congress President has decided not to celebrate her birthday as our farmers are on the streets facing harsh climate and brutal crackdown by the government.”

The Congress has already announced its support to the farmers’ protest and ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by then on December 8.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.