Cong, BJP and forums condemn decades-long TS projects of Krishna River

Hyderabad: Various political parties, movement leaders, public associations and agronomists have condemned the completion of the decades-long Telangana projects on the Krishna River, paving the way for another people’s movement.

Telangana Journalists Forum State President Palle Ravikumar chaired an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the pending projects of Krishna River.

Palle Ravikumar opined that the AP government should be able to fully utilize Telangana’s share in Krishna waters to curb the government’s water exploitation. He warned that if not, millions of people are already suffering from migration, drought and fluorosis, but South Telangana is in danger of becoming a desert in the future.

Speaking at the meeting, Rewanth Reddy Chief Minister CKR is trying to increase regulatory capacity and move three TMCs of water per day against the rules. He alleged that the Kaleshwaram project had been turned into a boon by the commissions. Opposition leaders have questioned where today’s government leaders, who have been screaming about water, funding, and appointments in the separate state movement, are hiding.”

Further Rewanth Reddy lauded hat CM KCR was turning a blind eye to Telangana sentiment, AP government was pumping 12 TMCs of water per day and at least questioned why Telangana Chief Minister was not soft on this. CM KCR was trying to destroy the power and water projects in Telangana.

Telangana Jana Samithi President Prof. M. Kodandaram said that they had discussed with the intellectuals how to build political projects in Telangana and the technical aspects related to them before the achievement of the state.

He opined that if the Kaleshwaram project had not been redesigned, all the pending projects in Telangana would have been completed. The temporary allocation to Telangana.

Former MLA Vamsichandra Reddy alleged that CM KCR had given the green signal to AP to exploit water. KCR has been criticized as a public mole who has held the trust of the people hostage. The government, which has to put pressure on apex meetings, has questioned why that work has not been done. Vamsichandra Reddy said that another movement should take place against the dictatorial tendencies of the Telangana government.

Katti Venkataswamy, Founding President of the Telangana Lecturers’ Forum has criticized the unfortunate situation in which we have to fight for our existence in our home after coming to Telangana.

The meeting was attended by Telangana Jana Samithi President Prof. Kodandaram, TPCC Working President, Malkajgiri MP A. Rewanth Reddy, TTDP President L. Ramana, former Mahabubnagar MP, BJP leader AP Jitender Reddy, former Peddapalli MP and BJP leader G. Vivekananda and other social activists group and forums.