Cong: Book case against KCR for demolishing Secretariat mosques, temple

Hyderabad: PCC leader and AICC spokesman Dasoju Sravan and others met Hyderabad Collector Shweta Mohanty and submitted a memorandum addressing Governor Tamilisai Soudarajan, demanding that KCR and chief secretary be booked for hurting the sentiments of Hindus and Muslims.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday demanded that criminal cases be filed against CM KCR and chief secretary Somesh Kumar for demolition of Nalla Pochamma temple and masjids at Secretariat.

“KCR has been acting completely irresponsibly and not even respecting the religious sentiments and places of worship. He is directly responsible for the demolition of Nalla Pochamma temple and two masjids. These places of worship, which have religious and historical significance, were demolished as part of Secretariat demolition, without considering the repercussions,” Sravan said.

As per the Indian Law, Action should be taken on anyone who hurts religious sentiments, disobeys the constitution and KCR is no exception to it, he said and also demanded for booking criminal cases even on CS Somesh Kumar, for working hand in glove with KCR.

Sravan expressed displeasure that though Congress activists across Telangana approached police to file cases against KCR for demolitions, police are not even filing FIRs.

“According to Places of Worship Act 1991, all religious structures which existed prior to August 15, 1947 should be continued as it is and it is the responsibility of governments to protect them. Anyone who is directly or indirectly responsible for the demolition of religious structures can be jailed up to three years and levied fine,” he said.