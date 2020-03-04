Cong demands anti-CAA-NRC to be mentioned in Governor’s address

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the State Government make a clear mention of its stand on contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in the Governor’s address to a joint session of Telangana Legislature which will commence on March 6.

Narayana Reddy said that the TRS Government must have a clear stand on CAA, NRC and also National Population Register (NPR). “Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao must have total clarity on his party’s stand on CAA, NRC, and NPR. He cannot change his stand on these contentious issues depending upon political situations,” he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that the Chief Minister was yet to announce that CAA and NRC would not be implemented by his government in Telangana State. He said that the State Cabinet has passed a resolution urging the Central Government to withdraw CAA. But it never announced that the controversial law will not be implemented in Telangana. Similarly, the State Cabinet did not even have any discussion on NRC and NPR, he said.

Narayana Reddy said that the Bihar Assembly, on February, 25, passed a unanimous resolution not to implement the NRC/NPR in their State. “If JD (U), which is part of BJP-led NDA, can pass a resolution rejecting CAA, NRC and NPR then, why TRS, which claims itself to be anti-BJP and secular could not pass a similar resolution in Telangana Assembly. He said that the Congress legislators would support such a resolution in the Assembly and Council.

The TPCC Treasurer said that the KCR Government should also make its stand clear on the implementation of NPR. He said there were a few contentious clauses like information of birthplace of parents in the present format of NPR. Therefore, KCR Government should make it clear that NPR would be conducted in the old format initiated by the Congress-led UPA Government in 2010.

Pointing out that BJP MLAs have supported the resolution passed in Bihar Assembly, Narayana Reddy demanded that the BJP also clarify its fresh stand on the issue.

“BJP seems to be having a dual stand on the issue. BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are making contradictory statements on CAA and NRC which match their political needs. These contradictions have triggered huge protests and even riots. Both PM Modi and Amit Shah should issue a joint statement on the issue to clear the confusion for once and all,” he demanded.

