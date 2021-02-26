Cong demands judicial probe into Dadra MP’s suicide

New Delhi, Feb 26 : The Congress on Friday demanded a judicial probe into the suicide of Independent MP from Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Mohan S. Delkar, who reportedly hanged himself at a Mumbai hotel on Monday, sending shockwaves in the national political circles.

Addressing a press conference here, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “He was fed up with the harassment of the Bharatiya Janata Party and chose to end his life. The Administrator of the Dadra & Nagar Haveli UT, Praful Patel, should be investigated and only a judicial enquiry can bring out the truth.”

The Congress leader said that Delkar had himself released a detailed video last year besides spoke in the Lok Sabha, wherein he highlighted the torture he allegedly underwent at the behest of the BJP.

“He had mentioned the names of some BJP leaders in the video. In his detailed suicide note, it is learnt that he named several BJP functionaries, including Praful Patel, who is a former Gujarat BJP Minister of State for Home and said to be very close to the RSS and BJP leadership,” Khera said.

In Mumbai, a delegation of the state Congress led by spokesperson Sachin Sawant, Raju Waghmare, Vinay Khamkar and others held a video-conference with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances and the alleged role of the BJP behind Delkar’s tragic end.

Delkar, a seven-time Independent MP from Dadra & Nagar Haveli, was found hanging at a Mumbai hotel room on Monday morning.

The police prima facie suspect that tribal farmer and Bharatiya Navshakti Party leader Delkar, 58, committed suicide as a detailed suicide note running into several pages was recovered from the scene, said an official.

The body of Delkar was found by his driver when he attempted to enter his room but failed, and then informed the hotel staff.

