Cong demands resignation of Delhi Health Min over Covid management

New Delhi, Dec 3 : Delhi Congress activists on Thursday staged protest across the national capital demanding the resignation of the city’s Health Minister, Satyendar Jain, over his alleged failure to control the Covid-19 pandemic and mounting death counts.

Delhi Congress workers, under the leadership of party unit chief Anil Chaudhary, held protests at over 70 locations in the national capital, putting up banners demanding the resignation of Jain.

Chaudhary accused the AAP-led Delhi government of hiding the actual Covid spread and death figures to save its face.

“But the real picture is being exposed now, and the Arvind Kejriwal government is running for cover to defend the surge of the Covid pandemic,” he said.

Chaudhary also said that over 9,300 people have lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.

The Congress leader further said that people of Delhi are suffering on account of the failure of Jain and his department in controlling the pandemic, which has risen to alarming levels.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chaudhary said that it is very worrisome to note that Delhi has become the city with the largest number of Covid-affected people, not only in India, but also in the world.

He said that from November till now, there has been a 136 per cent jump in deaths due to Covid, and out of the five Covid deaths in the country, one is from Delhi.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.