Cong ex-minister’s daughter claims being beaten by father, DCW rescues her

New Delhi, Dec 29 : The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), on Monday night rescued the daughter of former Congress minister Rajkumar Chauhan from his residence in Paschim Vihar. Chauhan was a four-term MLA during the Sheila Dikshit government in the national capital.

The complainant wrote a letter to the Delhi government seeking help and requested the authorities to rescue her from her paternal residence. “The complainant wrote that she is being held captive and is often mercilessly beaten up by her father and brother. Taking cognisance of the matter, DCW constituted a team and visited the given address along with Delhi Police”, the DCW said in a statement.

The complainant informed the DCW that she had got married in 1999, but for the last 10 years she has been living at her parent’s house in Delhi due to differences with her husband.

The woman, in her statement, said that she doesn’t want to live with her parents anymore and wants action to be taken against them.

The woman has alleged that her husband has married again, yet her father doesn’t want the divorce case to be settled. She said due to family prestige issue, her family is not allowing her to start a new life, and also alleged that her father had illegally confined her in his house, does not allow her to go out and often beats her up mercilessly.

The complainant has two daughters from the marriage and a divorce case is pending in a Chandigarh court for many years.

According to the DCW, the allegations were also confirmed by the woman’s younger daughter.

The joint team of DCW and Delhi Police rescued the woman and took her to Paschim Vihar West police station.

After learning that police have only done a DD entry in the matter, the DCW has issued notice to the police asking them the reasons for not registering an FIR and the steps taken by the police considering the strong political background of the father.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.