Cong govt in Rajasthan betrayed people: BJP chief Nadda

By Tanveer Published: 23rd August 2020 3:31 pm IST
Photo: JP Nadda/ Twitter

Jaipur: BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of inaction, betraying people and failing to provide relief to them during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Addressing the party’s Rajasthan unit leader and workers through a video conference, he said the rising crime graph was a symbol of crumbling administration.

“The Ashok Gehlot government has proved inactive during the lockdown. Instead of providing relief, the government has betrayed people,” Nadda said.

He also said, “Rising crime graph in the state is a symbol that the administration is crumbling and the government did nothing except nepotism.

Source: PTI
Categories
IndiaPolitics
