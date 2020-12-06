Cong in Rajasthan, BJP ally RLP to support Bharat Bandh

Jaipur, Dec 6 : The Congress in Rajasthan, and NDA ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), on Sunday extended their support to the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 by the farmer unions.

In fact, RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal termed the law as ‘Kaala Kanoon’ and said that if the Centre fails to accept farmers’ demands, he might take a final call on his party’s alliance with the BJP on December 8.

Beniwal’s party RLP is an ally to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Centre.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meanwhile said: “The Congress party supports Bharat Bandh in favour of farmers on December 8. As we know, Rahul Gandhi has been raising the voice of farmers. He has been an ardent supporter of the farmers of country, and every Congress worker stands with him in taking this cause of farmers to every corner of the nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP president of Rajasthan unit, Satish Poonia said “this is time when Bharat needs to open up to progress and development and make a mark on global map”.

“This is no time for Bharat bandh. CM Gehlot has said that Rahul Gandhi supports farmers. This is a baseless fact. Rahul and family does part-time politics, and have no concern for farmers. They have not yet answered when will farmers’ loan be waived off in Rajasthan, which Rahul Gandhi promised two years back. There are no answers with him on question that why Rajasthan farmers are committing suicides.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.