Cong leader reveals why Khan Lateef Khan could not become Rajya Sabha member

Hyderabad: The condolence meeting of editor in chief Munsif daily and Chairman Sultan ul Uloom Educational Society Mr Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan was held at by Deccan Waqf Protection Society, Media Plus Auditorium Gunfoundry. Political, social and community leaders paid rich tributes to the educational, journalistic, community and social services of the deceased.

President Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Telangana and Orissa Hamid Mohammed Khan said Khan Lateef Khan is one among those who are remembered years after they leave the temporary world. Acknowledging the journalistic services of Khan Lateef Khan, Mr Hamid Mohammed Khan said he brought a revolutionary change in Urdu publications in the city by re-introducing the Munsif newspaper in colour print.

Mr Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Managing editor Siasat Daily paid tribute to the community services of Khan Lateef Khan. He said Lateef Khan’s heart beat for the community. His group was quite influential in the varsity when he was studying in Osmania University. He was like a shield for Muslim girl students in the university. Mr Zaheeruddin Ali Khan recalled that once Khan Lateef Khan saved a Marwadi from the attack of some youths at Gunfoundry. When the Marwadi offered some cash Khan Lateef Khan refused it. His services for the protection of Waqf properties are remarkable. He said Siasat editor Mr Zahid Ali Khan, Mr Syed Viqaruddin and Khan Lateef Khan jointly run the campaign for protection of Waqf properties.

Former state minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir said Khan Lateef Khan was always keen to eliminate educational and economic backwardness of the community.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao said Khan Lateef Khan always encouraged Congress workers. He revealed that Congress party wanted to nominate Khan Lateef Khan for Rajya Sabha but the leader of Muslims opposed the idea and the then chief minister came under his pressure, as a result Khan Lateef Khan could not become Rajya Sabha member.

Congress leader SK Afzaluddin, Syed Saleem, Ather Moin, Associate Professor MANUU Mustafa Ali Sarwari, Mohammed Ilyas and others also paid rich tribute to the educational and journalistic services of Khan Lateef Khan.