Cong leader: The Govt is misleading people on 2BHK flats

Hyderabad:The TRS government is misleading people by providing wrong number of 2BHK houses built in the GHMC area said Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, on Tuesday.

He along with Hanumantha Rao said,“The government is cheating everyone. There is a mismatch between the numbers the government is claiming and the actual scene on the ground.”

Terming the list given by the Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav as bogus, he said that not even a single house was constructed in the areas that the Congress team had visited on Tuesday.

He alleged that the TRS government, which assured 10,000 two bedroom houses for every urban constituency, had failed to complete the work. The government, he said, was supposed to build 2.40 lakh houses in the GHMC area and the claims of completing one lakh houses “is nothing but a fraud played on the innocent people.”