Cong leaders find fault with floods relief funds, demands clarification

Nihad AmaniPublished: 6th November 2020 1:34 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Congress’s national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju has found fault with the flood relief funds distribution mechanism given by the TRS government.

He also asked the legality behind the funds which are being distributed and further asked as why the funds are given in form of cash and not cheques.

He also alleged that the flood funds are a ‘Big Scam’ and said the fund’s given to looting public money like vultures.

The Congress leader also demanded an enquiry and a thorough investigation into the matter. Sravan Dasoju along with senior Congress leaders including former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav among others submitted a memorandum to the GHMC Commissioner on Wednesday and staged protest in front of the civic body’s office.

He further raised 11 questions in the memorandum submitted to the GHMC chief. “Congress party demanded for Rs 50,000 for every flood victim’s family and Rs 5,00,000 to fully destroyed house and Rs 2,50,000 for partially destroyed house. Despite being agreed to give Rs 10,000 for each family, however, they gave only Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 and to some they gave only Rs 5,000”, he alleged.

He claimed that the distribution of flood relief funds in cash leads to heavy corruption and only benefiting the local TRS party leaders. Dasoju demanded a white paper with the division wise list of beneficiaries who have received the funds.

