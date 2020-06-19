Cong leaders from Punjab, Haryana wish Rahul on his birthday

By Qayam Published: June 19, 2020, 2:14 pm IST
Chandigarh: Senior Congress leaders from Punjab and Haryana wished good health and a long life to former party president Rahul Gandhi on his 50th birthday on Friday.

“Dear @Rahul Gandhi, warm wishes to you on your birthday. Take care of yourself and keep working for India,” Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

On Gandhi’s 49th birthday, Singh had said he was proud of who you have become over the years; I see my dear friend (late) Rajiv (Gandhi) in you .

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Kumari Selja in their separate tweets prayed for Gandhi’s long life and good health.

Congress party chief spokesperson and former Haryana minister Randeep Singh Surjewala also wished Gandhi.

Birthday wishes to Shri@ Rahulgandhi, he tweeted.

Tough times are testing times, Struggle is intrinsic to men of resolve, The temperament to handle it all with equanimity, fearlessness of spirit and an intense commitment to serve is test of a leader. Privileged to work with such a leader, Surjewala added.

Former Union minister and sitting Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, Manish Tewari also wished Gandhi on his birthday.

Happy birthday @RahulGandhi. God Bless, he tweeted.

Gandhi has decided to not celebrate his birthday this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of 20 Army personnel in a stand-off with China in Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

Source: PTI
