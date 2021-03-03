Cong-led UDF promises to put Kerala back on the track after Left misrule

Thiruvananthapuram, March 3 ( IANS) In the run up to the upcoming April 6th assembly polls, the Congress led UDF on Wednesday came out with their logo with the hash tag in Malayalam ( Naadu Nanakan UDF) which in essence means the UDF promises to put Kerala back on the track .

The entire top brass of the UDF was present when the logo was released.

Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala told the media that the state is eagerly waiting to see that there is a change and the Congress led UDF promises a clean rule and will take Kerala to new realms of development.

“For this, the only way out is to see that the Congress led UDF government takes office. Our campaign will centre around the numerous scams which has its origin from the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” said Chennithala.

“We will expose all the misleading advertisements that was given by the Vijayan government in the past six months and we will come out with facts about it,” added Chennithala.

“Even while we expose the government, we will come out with a realistic manifesto on what we plan on the future road map of Kerala , which will be published very soon,” said Chennithala.

Meanwhile the discussions with regards to seat sharing among the various allies in the UDF continues and the leaders are expecting to trash out whatever differences of opinion remains.

In the 140 Kerala Assembly, this time the Congress is expecting to contest in around 95 seats, leaving the rest to its allies.

“Talks are progressing and we expect to finish the seat sharing at the earliest,” added Chennithala.

–IANS

sg/ash