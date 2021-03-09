Cong MLA Amin Patel demands change in Gangubai Kathiawadi title

Mumbai: One of the most anticapted upcoming Bollywood movie Gangubai Kathiawadi landed in trouble again after Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel demanded the change in title. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film stars Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbai’s red-light area, during the 1960s.

Speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, Patel, who represents the Mumbadevi constituency in south Mumbai, claimed that Gangubai Kathiawadi maligns the name of Kathiawad city. He also said that the Kamathipura area has undergone changes.

“It is not the same like it was in 1950s. Women there are excelling in different professions. The film’s title also maligns the name of Kathiawad city. The name of the film should be changed,” said the MLA, whose party is an ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

Patel further urged Maharashtra government to intervene into the matter.

Case against Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Earlier, Gangubai Kathiawadi landed in legal soup after the family members of Gangubai filed a case against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt at the Bombay Civil Court. The family members of Gangubai have raised objections to the story of the film. Not only the family members but also Hussain Zaidi himself on whose book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ the film is actually based on too filed the case against Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt will reportedly play the role of a brothel owner and a matriarch in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The biographical crime drama has been co-produced by Jayantilal Gada and Bhansali himself. Her first look was released last year which was highly praised by the audience and critics.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the screen on July 30, 2021. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also features Ajay Devgn and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. Watch the teaser below: