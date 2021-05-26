Cong MPs protest outside Lakshadweep administration office

Kochi: Congress Loksabha MPs Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan on Wednesday organised a protest outside the Lakshadweep administration office in Kochi, demanding the recall of the new Lakshadweep administrator and cancellation of orders made by him.

“Lakshadweep is a symbol of the culture and heritage of our country. In such a peaceful place, even the fishermen’s sheds were demolished by the name of the law. An agenda is there behind destroying a folk community and its culture……which is of the Sangh Parivar forces,” TN Prathapan said while speaking to ANI.

“We will stand with the people of Lakshadweep till our last breath. Protect Lakshadweep and call back the administrator We will continue this struggle inside and outside Parliament to protect Lakshadweep and call back the administrator. We will discuss what can be done legally,” he added.

Hibi Eden said the laws brought in by the new administrator have faced a lot of resentment by the locals of Lakshadweep.

He said that the Congress party has always protected the diversity of the Lakshadweep and maintained peace and harmony in the region.

“As per new laws, nonvegetarian food has been taken away from students mid-day meals, fishermen sheds have been destroyed in the names of CRZ norms, Liquor bars are being opened,” he said adding that, “We will fight against it (administrative reforms) inside and outside the Parliament.”

Congress had earlier written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging that the Administrator of Lakshadweep had taken “authoritarian measures” and demanded his recall.

In the letter, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had said that there is apprehension among the people of Lakshadweep and resultant widespread protests “owing to the authoritarian measures taken by the current Administrator Praful Patel”.

Venugopal alleged that Patel, who was appointed as the Administrator of the UT of Lakshadweep on December 2, 2020, has “unilaterally imposed” a series of measures that have “caused immense disturbance and disquiet in the livelihood and the unique culture” of the islands.