Cong opposes govt’s decision to raise marriage age for women: Revanth

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy opposed the Central Government’s decision to increase the marriage age for women from 18 to 21.

Ready advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consult the women’s organizations, girl students, and women’s representatives before tinkering with the marriage age. “Without taking their advice he cannot make decisions unilaterally,” Reddy said

Reddy has accused the Modi government of preparing laws according to his party’s communal agenda.

Speaking at the 137th anniversary of the Congress Party at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Reddy said, “Modi has no family, spouse or children so how can he feel the pain of the parents. He has to withdraw the draft bill regarding the increase in women’s marriage age.”

Reddy stated that it was the Congress party that brought the green revolution, Industrial revolution, food security, job guarantee, and overall development of the country.

“Unfortunately today’s rulers are trying to tarnish the image of the Congress Party. It was due to the wise and farsighted policies of the Congress government, people of the country are reaping the fruits in the field of science and technology where India is in a dominating position today in the world. Regretfully the current rulers are working against the interests of the country,” Reddy said.

Reddy said it is the need of the hour to bring back the Congress to power at the Center and the states to restore the former glory of the country.

“During its 137 years of history, the Congress has fought the independence battle and brought harmony between various communities and ensured peace in the country. It was Congress who has shown to the world that through a peaceful nonviolent struggle anything can be achieved,” Reddy said.